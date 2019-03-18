Bridgeport, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2019 --TLC Drain & Sewer has recently launched a local social media campaign to raise funds for The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), in an effort to help them close puppy mills, get better treatment for farm animals, rescue animals in disaster, stop the barberic seal hunt in Canada, save dogs from fighting operations and so much more.



Since the campaign began a week ago, TLC has raised over $300 for the HSUS, getting them closer to their goal of raising $2,000 throughout the duration of the campaign. This initiative gives employees and community members the opportunity to engage with a local business, raise money for a reliable charity and bring awareness to animal cruelty in the community.



"Our team and the community alike have really come together to create big change for animals," said Eric Jaber, Director of Marketing for TLC Drain & Sewer. "As many of the members of the TLC team are proud pet owners, the welfare of animals is important to us, and we want to do our part to protect them from unnatural cruelty. Our office dog, Lily, wouldn't have it any other way!"



"To support our efforts, just check-in to TLC Drain & Sewer on social media and we will donate $2 for every check-in or online recommendation until we reach our goal of $2000," he said. "You can also like or share our posts on Facebook and Instagram to make a smaller contribution. Every engagement helps us both to raise awareness and make an impact in the community!"



This campaign is one of many efforts TLC Drain & Sewer has made to give back to the community since the company was founded in 2010. In addition to donating annually to recreational leagues and sponsoring local events, they also participated in the Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia charity and their "gear up for winter" initiative to keep children properly clothed this past February. The team at TLC and their friends and families have enjoyed participating in these events, especially the current campaign for the HSUS. Employees have even been going the extra mile by sharing photos with their pets on social media and encouraging customers, family and friends to do the same for the cause.



About TLC Drain & Sewer

TLC Drain & Sewer is a full-service company specializing in drain and sewer cleaning, repairs and inspection for residential and commercial customers. They are fully licensed and insured, eliminating any worry from customers when they are called to a job. From routine maintenance to installations and emergency repairs, TLC can handle any job – no matter the size. Founded in 2010 by a team of experienced Master Plumbers, TLC Drain & Sewer regularly partners with plumbers, electricians, and other contractors in the Philadelphia area & surrounding communities who utilize the company's capabilities, technologies, and responsiveness. They offer 24/7 emergency service, even on holidays.