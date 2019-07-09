TNC Group Invests $5 Million in Crypto Wallet, Launches in Rockefeller Center, New York

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2019 --TNC IT Solutions Group (TNC) is a global blockchain development company which aims to collaborate with industry leaders to make its vision of uniting the cryptocurrency world happen.



Through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), TNC is planning to merge 500 cryptocurrency companies into one. Providing comprehensive solution and expert appraisals to projects who have the highest potential, TNC builds up the success of these cryptos through financial support, first-rate developers, blockchain strategies, and legal advice services. More so, TNC provides investments and technical support consultations to its affiliated enterprises.



Alongside this process, TNC actively takes part in other crypto-related business ventures. The Dubai-based Blockchain Fintech company has invested $5,000,000 to ABBC Foundation's Aladdin Wallet project. This will support further developments in the app, ensuring fast and secure crypto transactions and protection from possible security threats. Beyond that, TNC's native cryptocurrency token will also be used for payment in the Aladdin Shopping Mall ?— known to be the first ever cryptocurrency shopping mall in the world.



On top of that, TNC will be having an event launch on July 16 at the Rockefeller Center in New York City where approximately 200 influencers and personalities in the blockchain industry will attend.



