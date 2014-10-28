To Create Zooming Presentation Instead of PPT, Focusky Suggests Teachers

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2014 --Engaging students is always a challenge. A generation that has grown up with technology is used to changing platforms and expects an interactive experience. The challenge for teachers is finding the time to keep up with these changing technologies while choosing an effective solution for their classroom.



“Traditional presentations rely too heavily on semantic (text) memory, while it is proven that an episodic (visual) approach is more effective in processing and remembering information.” Says Jason Chen, President at Focusky. “That’s why we have taken the time to work with teachers.”



This zooming presentation software by Focusky is easy to use and transforms presentations. Instead of using a slide- to-slide concept, the user creates a “canvas” that acts as a virtual whiteboard. Teachers can illustrate the flow of a lesson through animation, which is proven to be far more effective for visual learners than static text in a PowerPoint presentation. Teachers can create mind mapping exercises and choose from a variety of templates and graphics when developing a presentation. The result is a much more creative, beautifully designed presentation.



Focusky offers a basic, free online version as well as paid versions that offer more features. Educators receive a 50% discount on paid subscriptions. Focusky is available for both Windows and Mac.



About Focusky Software Co., Ltd

Focusky is an animated presentation software company, established in 2008. Their goal is to create better ways for customers to showcase their talents through online presentations and provide mainstream alternatives to PowerPoint presentations.