To Fight Superbugs, Ace Infectious Unveils Phage Therapy Development Services

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2023 --Ace Infectious announced today the launch of its phage therapy development services initiated with the aim of combating the global threat of superbugs. As a biotechnology company specializing in anti-superbug drug and therapy development, Ace Infectious is dedicated to providing innovative, effective, and safe development services to support scientific communities addressing the urgent need for alternative therapies to fight drug-resistant bacterial infections.



Superbugs, also known as antibiotic-resistant bacteria, are strains of bacteria that have developed the ability to resist the effects of traditional antibiotics. Traditional antibiotics have become increasingly ineffective in treating these infections, resulting in prolonged patient suffering and significant challenges for healthcare providers worldwide. Ace Infectious recognizes the urgent need for novel therapeutic options to address this growing crisis.



Phages are naturally occurring viruses that target and destroy bacteria, offering a promising solution that could revolutionize the way to combat infectious diseases. Ace Infectious brings together a team of experts to conduct phage therapy development through phage discovery, isolation, characterization, cocktail design, engineering, and preclinical development programs for phage drug discovery. To maintain effectiveness against the emergence of drug-resistant bacterial pathogens, the company fully utilizes the diversity and specificity of phages to advance the development of sustainable and accessible superbug therapies.



"We are proud to unveil our phage therapy development in the fight against superbugs," said the marketing manager of Ace Infectious. "At Ace Infectious, we believe that phage therapy holds enormous potential to revolutionize infectious disease treatments. Our team is dedicated to developing advanced therapies that not only overcome the limitations of traditional antibiotics but also support the global effort to combat antibiotic resistance."



With unique development capabilities such as precisely targeted phage libraries, genomic screening, highly purified phage collection, and phage-bacteria matching technology, Ace Infectious aims to expedite the process of anti-superbug drug development that can effectively target and eradicate drug-resistant bacterial infections.



About Ace Infectious

Ace Infectious is a comprehensive biotechnology company that provides a wide range of professional services and products in the field of drug-resistant bacteria research, covering basic research, various types of anti-superbug drug development, as well as innovative therapy development for common superbugs. Backed by extensive research and rich expertise, the company closely works with world-class scientists, virologists, and infectious disease experts to revolutionize the treatment landscape for antibiotic-resistant infections through its innovative therapy development solutions.