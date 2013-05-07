To Grow a Trade Show, Extend the Association Team

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2013 --Associations and other trade show sponsors face a difficult challenge in the 20-teens: Membership revenue is stagnant (at best). You already have an annual meeting that includes a trade show; can that event be made to grow – bringing in that needed income?



Maybe. But the U.S. economy remains an “iffy” proposition. Your choices aren’t pretty: (a) Remain where you are and hope for the best. Or: (b) Add people in the meeting/show operation to bring in revenue . . . long before bottom-line growth is a certainty.



HFI Event Services (http://hfieventservices.com), a 16-year-old company based near Atlanta, offers another potential solution. With deep experience and a broad range of convention and trade show experience, the company can handle the outsourcing of a complete event – or just a part of it.



Sue McCart, the company’s founder and president, was involved more than 20 years ago in the founding of Lightfair, now North America’s largest lighting event. Her company has bought, operated, and sold trade shows.



HFI offers the expertise and knowledge to find solutions for conference/show problems – leading to grow. Further, the company has the skills and abilities to execute a growth plan, enabling clients to succeed.



“We’ve worked in the trade show business in the private sector and with associations,” said McCart. “We understand how to operate within strict parameters, how to work within budgets. We’re not blind to the limitations faced by some associations – but we also see the tremendous untapped potential there.



“And: We have a demonstrated record of success.”



Most recently, The NECA Show – a client for which HFI Event Services handles exhibit sales – was, for the first time ever, included (in two of three honoree lists) on Trade Show Executive magazine’s “Top 50” lists. See more on that here: http://bit.ly/ZrTGAn.



Learn more at http://hfieventservices.com or call Sue McCart at 770-632-0044.