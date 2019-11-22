To Keep the BarberaCares' Attitude of Gratitude Going, It's Time for the Gary Barbera Gobble Until You Wobble!

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2019 --The Annual Gary Barbera Gobble Until You Wobble Gratitude Thanksgiving Tour



Starts out with the underserved neighborhood of Strawberry Mansion. The Strawberry Mansion Learning Center, a beacon of light headed by the passionately dedicated Kevin Upshur at the Annual Reading Terminal Market Fundraiser to support their mission to provide a safe positive environment for their neighborhood children.

The BarberaCares Street Team is once again excited to participate in the 43rd Annual Mayfair – Holmesburg Thanksgiving Community Parade. The BarberaCares Bear and Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard take to the parade route along Frankford Avenue in the 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Gary Barbera and the BarberaCares Program partners with Philadelphia's finest, the 5th District Police Department as they celebrate Thanksgiving by giving even more. They are serving the Roxborough/ Manayunk/ East Falls Community with a Red Carpet Community Meal hosted at the Northern Children Services Center 5301 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128 for selected families.



BarberaCares heads back to Strawberry Mansion this time to the Neighborhood Action Center where Gary Barbera and his Gobble Until You Wobble team will hand out 250 turkeys to the community. This Annual event warms the spirit of the holidays by allowing Barbera to be a part of the community's Thanksgiving Meal and to serve this fine area of the city that is underserved. It's more than a turkey, it's hope that Strawberry Mansion needs and deserves.



The partnership of BarberaCares and the Roxborough YMCA continues proudly with a Community Breakfast on Thanksgiving for 250 guests at the Roxborough YMCA facility. BarberaCares is honored to be able to provide this community gathering on such a special day.



Gobble Until You Wobble for Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs is more than Turkeys, donations, and parades. It's a movement to stay connected with our communities and to display that our Thanksgiving is Perpetual - Everyday.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!