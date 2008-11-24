Today in OT Announces New Blog for Occupational Therapy Practitioners

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2008 -- Today in OT’s Occupational Therapy Editor, Marianne Outzen, MS, OTR/L, CHT, will lead a Web log for occupational therapy practitioners to connect and share ideas. The forum is located at http://todayinot.typepad.com/.



“This blog offers a chance for occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants to help shape the issues and challenges that impact the occupational therapy profession,” Outzen said. "The purpose of the Today in OT blog is to give occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, students, and interns a real-time voice for OT. My hope is that the blog will garner enough commentary so that it is lively, current, and inspiring."



In keeping with the growing social networking trends, Today in OT also is featuring a new online community for occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants on Facebook. Just search “Today in OT” on www.Facebook.com to become a fan.



"Facebook provides a superior online tool for professionals to network and allows alumni and friends to keep in touch with each other. Expanding one's social and professional network is one of the best ways to find and land great job opportunities. Today in OT on Facebook is a great way to connect the up-and-coming generation of OTs and OTAs," Outzen said.



Published by the Gannett Healthcare Group, Today in OT provides 65,000 occupational therapy practitioners nationwide with the resources needed to enrich their professional lives and enhance their ability to provide cutting-edge, quality care. Our goal is to provide articles that are accessible, are clinically relevant, and promote a larger sense of community within this vital healthcare profession.

