Today In PT Announces New Blog for Physical Therapists and Physical Therapist Assistants

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2008 -- Today in PT’s Physical Therapy Editor, Anne Ahlman, MPT, will lead a Web log for physical therapy professionals to connect and share ideas. The forum is located at http://todayinpt.typepad.com/.



“This blog gives therapists the chance to discuss the challenges that affect physical therapy, and provides a forum to offer solutions and shape the future of the profession,” Ahlman said. “Communication is the essence of being a physical therapist, whether during patient care or when accurately documenting the day’s treatment outcomes. But since most therapists focus their energies on their patients, they can have difficulty finding the means to connect with each other. The blog gives PTs and PTAs the opportunity to compare clinical experiences, network with colleagues, vent frustrations, discuss the latest research findings, and comment on what sparks their passion for physical therapy.”



In keeping with growing social networking trends, Today in PT also is featuring a new online community for physical therapists and physical therapist assistants on Facebook. Just search “TodayinPT” on www.Facebook.com to become a fan.



“As health professionals and communicators who rehabilitate patients with a variety of diagnoses and conditions and who actively promote health and wellness, PTs and PTAs are valuable resources to their communities. The presence of Today in PT on Facebook will enable therapists to reach out to patients, colleagues, and students of health and medicine to inform and inspire,” Ahlman said.



Published by the Gannett Healthcare Group, Today in PT provides 90,000 physical therapists and physical therapist assistants nationwide with the resources needed to enrich their professional lives and enhance their ability to provide cutting-edge, quality patient care in Cardiopulmonary, Geriatrics and Home Health, Neurology, Pediatrics, and Sports and Orthopedics. Our goal is to provide articles that are accessible, clinically relevant, and promote a larger sense of community within this vital healthcare profession.

