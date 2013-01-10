New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2013 --Today’s Alternative Energy Corp. (OTCQB: TAEC), a development-stage company engaged in green cleaning products and biodiesel businesses, is down sharply in mid-day trading after the rally on Wednesday. TAEC had finished 24% higher on Wednesday after the company announced that it signed a letter of intent to acquire Star Mechanical, a New Jersey-based energy efficiency and HVAC company.



However, the stock has pared all of the gains from Wednesday in trading today. At last check, TAEC was down 38.06% to $0.0096 on volume of 11.07 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 1.11 million.



Find out if a correction could be imminent with TAEC by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAEC



Broadleaf Capital Partners Inc. (OTCQB: BDLF), a diversified investment holding company, has also fallen sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses from the previous trading session. At last check, BDLF was down 47.06% lower at $0.0090 on volume of 8.96 million, which is nearly three times the daily average volume of 3.09 million. The stock has fallen more than 71% in the last two trading sessions.



However, the stock is still up 80% in the last three trading sessions, thanks to the huge rally on Tuesday.



BDLF currently has support at around $0.0075. The stock could bounce back from this level in the next few trading sessions.



Find out what traders and investors need to do with BDLF by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BDLF



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009