Today's Christian Church for the Way People Pray Today ~ Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. USA

Carrabelle, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2012 --People speak of how Church attendance is declining and in correlation they make assumption Christianity is declining as well. Is Christianity really on the decline, or is it folks today are just changing the way they look to pray?



Case and point, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters a worldwide, Christian, Non-Profit Religious Organization, a Church that appears to be thriving using social engines such as Facebook, Google+, Twitter and others to have gained well over 100,000 followers and/or subscribers. In addition to the social engines, they have successfully launched the Universal Life Church Radio Network, heard around the world at home, at work, in the car, wherever there is an internet connectability. Hit talk shows such as Night Life with Rev. Michael Weissman, Prescribing Spiritual Hope with Rev Dr Joel Lamoure, Universal Life Reverb with Daniel Chapin, Wednesday Night Bible Study with Rev. David Stembaugh or even Sunday Mass with Rev. Bruce Micciulla.



Bottom line is the Universal Life Church World Headquarters is thriving while others including The Big C continue to see folks pulling away and Churches dropping like flies on a hot summer day. Innovative ideas, a willingness to embrace change and an acceptance of all Christians unconditionally, is the foundation implanted in the Churches hierarchy. Not only does the Universal Life Church World Headquarters accept followers unconditionally, but they ordain men or women, not based on educational background as much as their inner conviction to serve as a Disciple of Christ.



The Roman Catholic Church perhaps should be the one taking notes from their former student and leader of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, a sleeping giant and very much so a Christian Awakening! Lead on Brother Michael, the world is obviously listening to your message.



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com