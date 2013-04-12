Today's News and Reports For: (NASDAQ:HCBK), (NASDAQ:MU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2013 --Hudson City Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCBK) stock is at $8.31, down 5.25 percent from its previous close of $8.77, with very high volumes. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 12.109 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 2.693 million shares. The stock opened the session at $8.28 and touched its highest price point at $8.55.



Hudson City Bancorp stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $8.20. The stock’s MACD chart shows bearish trend. Hudson City Bancorp offers banking services through its subsidiary Hudson City Savings Bank. It is based out of New Jersey.



Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) traded in the range of $9.83 and $10.05 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $9.92 and is at $10.01, up 0.32 percent from its previous close of $9.98 with light volume. Micron Technology recorded the volume of 9.157 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 31.438 million shares.



The stock price is trading above its short term moving average price and long term moving average price of $10 and $9.96 respectively. Micron Technology’s current market capitalization stands at $10.24 billion and its stock’s beta is at 1.34, implying high volatility.



