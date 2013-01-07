Today's Stocks in Focus: (NASDAQ: QCOM), (NASDAQ : NVDA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock closed its latest trading session at $63.50, down 1.47 percent from its previous close of $64.45, with high volumes. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 13.801 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 12.352 million shares. The stock opened the session at $64.10 and touched its highest price point at $64.35. Qualcomm stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $63.22. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may test its first resistance level at $64.51. Qualcomm develops and markets digital communication services and devices. The company also deals in licensing of its intellectual property.



Find out if a bounce back is imminent with QCOM by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=QCOM



Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shows neutral trend as the stock made an up movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $12.75 and remained in $12.71 and $13.19 price range during the session. The stock closed 3.30 percent higher at $13.15. Nvidia Corporation’s first support level is at $12.74. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $12.32. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $13.67. Nvidia Corporation announced the extension for its share buyback program. The company had started the program in 2004 and it has bought back 90.9 million shares so far.



Find out more on NVDA by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NVDA



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009