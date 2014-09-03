Today's World Kitchen Is an Online International Culinary Learning Tool

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Today’s World Kitchen has just launched our crowd-funding campaign on https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/today-s-world-kitchen.



This campaign provides information about Today’s World Kitchen, a video-based website that features video footage of Chefs from around the world preparing and presenting their own seasonally inspired dishes. Currently, our website features 150 dishes from 60 world-class chefs based in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Paris.



Today’s World Kitchens aims not only at chefs, but foodies alike to learn new techniques, recipes and tips from other chefs around the world.



TWK’s CEO, Dean Silva, former long-time superyacht chef states, “Today’s World Kitchen provides a world-class platform for chefs around the world to share, learn and inspire and allow them to stay current with the latest food trends.”



TWK offers a digital library via the Internet, alleviating the need for chefs to carry cookbooks and will constantly upload new footage with the seasons to keep chef’s menus current.



Along with excellent video content, Today’s World Kitchen features a chef’s gallery, forum and cookbook section, enabling all chefs to contribute to the site and communicate by sharing ideas and local tips.



Access to our website and YouTube channel is entirely free, but in conjunction with our Indiegogo campaign these are the perks we are offering: a thank you card, a certificate of appreciation, an infinite collection of all video content, or a custom Today’s World Kitchen chef’s apron.



About Dean Silva

Dean has spent the last 20 years as a private chef for top executives and people in the entertainment industry. During his travels, he noted what an inconvenience it was to have to carry so many cookbooks to reference for his meals. To quote Dean, "There are many recipe websites for home cooks sharing their recipes, but there are no online resource for professional chefs." This is why Today's World Kitchen was born.