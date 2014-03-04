Cardiff by the Sea, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2014 --iGrad, a leader in online financial literacy programs, announced today that noted student debt management expert Todd Woodlee has joined the company as associate vice president of school relations.



Woodlee is a former vice president for business development at Inceptia, a division of National Student Loan Program (NSLP).



“Todd is widely respected as a thought leader in the field of student finance and debt management, and he adds to iGrad’s outstanding expertise by bringing more than two decades of public and private sector experience in student finance education,” says iGrad CEO Rob LaBreche.



During his time at Inceptia, Woodlee steered the creation of the nation’s first personal financial management certification program for high school and college administrators.



His experience includes seven years with Citibank, where he worked closely with the financial aid community. He also helped develop financial planning and education debt management programs for medical students.



“I’ve always had high respect for iGrad’s work in financial literacy, and I look forward to helping college administrators across the country implement the latest iGrad techniques and programs to help students effectively manage their finances and education debt,” Woodlee says.



About iGrad

Used by more than 600 institutions and 1.2 million students, iGrad is the only online community providing a comprehensive and customized financial literacy program featuring career assistance for students and graduates, user-specific financial education courses, and video-based student loan entrance and exit counseling. iGrad’s recent accolades include:



- 2013 Outstanding Consumer Information Award, AFCPE

- Best Product of 2013, University Business magazine

- 2013 Education Program of the Year, the Institute for Financial Literacy