Toitures Leon Launches New Website

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2014 --Commercial roofing company Toitures Léon has announced the launch of its new website. The site will be a one-stop destination for those in need of commercial roofing services.



The site features a convenient online form where people seeking roof repair or roof replacement can get free estimates for their project. In addition, the site features stunning examples of their work and options to connect with Toitures Léon via social media.



Toitures Léon focuses on providing professional roofing services to commercial clients. Their services include installation of green roofs and asphalt roofing, preventative maintenance, inspection of coatings, and snow removal, among others. They also provide 24-hour emergency services.



To ensure the quality of their services, Toitures Léon employees a top team of experiences professions who are driven to exceed their customers’ expectations. Each employee is highly trained and the team undergoes regular surprise testing to guarantee adherence to safety standards.



Testing of Toitures Léon staff is performed by Gestess, which provides corporate safety and prevention services, as well as legal consultations and cost reduction.



Their quality staff is backed by state-of-the-art equipment. Toitures Léon uses forklifts, lifter hands, chainsaws, cutter motors and more. They also boast an impressive fleet of trucks that guarantee fast and efficient services. For more information about the company, or to get a free quote, please visit the website.



For more info, visit: Toitures Léon or Call 450-582-1254



About Toitures Leon

Toitures Léon provides commercial roofing services in Montreal, Laval & the surrounding areas. The company was founded by in 1987 by Raymond Léo and his wife. Léo used his ten years of expertise to create a company dedicated to meeting the individual needs of its clients. His children, having grown up visiting job sites, have joined him to maintain the growth of the company.