Token Exchange Campaign Is Now Live

BlockPool, located in London, have begun their Token Exchange Campaign (TEC). The aim of the Token Exchange Campaign is to fund development and marketing for the BlockPool platform. New and old crypto users from around the world are participating in the campaign in order to get their stake in what is to become one of the most forward thinking projects in the cryptocurrency space. The token, BLT, will have a total of 25 million; all of which will receive revenue share from the project. This token will be the backbone of the whole operation. The introductory TEC period lasts from May 1st to June 30th, 2017.



The BlockPool platform itself will provide an easy to navigate program that will allow ordinary users to connect their business models to the blockchain. BlockPool is unique in the sense it allows users to finetune the specifics of their personal chain. The reason BlockPool went with this structure is because a one size fits all blockchain does not meet the specific needs of each individual business. Industries that could potentially use the blockchain are limitless and BlockPool's aim is to encourage all projects of different shapes and sizes to participate. One of the most needed features that BlockPool will be providing is private and public chains. These chains, being on the same BlockPool network, can communicate with ease with each other.



"This system is attractive to the private Blockchain requirements of medium to large businesses who may be part of a large network but have no requirement for full (public) decentralisation." - BlockPool whitepaper



The platform is also backed by a Delayed Proof of Stake algorithm. In simple terms, this algorithm is backed by the Bitcoin blockchain. Furthermore, Proof of Stake is particularly well received internationally due to its ability save on electricity whilst confirming transactions. So far, things are looking very promising with BlockPool continuing to impress on all angles.



About Blockpool

BLOCKPOOL provide specialist blockchain based solutions via custom forks of blockchain code. Although much of the blockchain framework code is open source, it is the manipulation and modification of this code (for example to create private blockchains) that yields its true value.