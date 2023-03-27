New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2023 --TokenTag, a leading Web3 community platform, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative new NFT whitelist feature. Designed to revolutionize the way creators and consumers connect across social media channels, the feature offers a seamless integration of whitelist signups within a community or creator's public profile page.



This groundbreaking tool provides a powerful way to market NFT projects and communities.



The TokenTag platform has been widely recognized for helping creators to launch, grow, and promote their NFT projects, with a strong focus on NFT marketing. With the introduction of the new whitelist feature, NFT creators can now streamline their NFT access list, making it easier for their audience to join exclusive pre-launch events, mint parties, and more.



The public profile page not only includes the whitelist signup but also features a curated feed of announcements, events, and important conversations from across Discord, Twitter, and the blockchain. Additionally, creators can pin posts and provide links to their community website and official pages, further centralizing all essential information in one convenient location.



To access and create a whitelist using TokenTag's feature, users can simply log in to their account, navigate to the Community Manager Dashboard, and follow a straightforward step-by-step process. From customizing the "Join Now" button to selecting verification methods such as MetaMask, Discord, and Twitter, TokenTag has made it incredibly easy for creators to engage their audience.



TokenTag is committed to transforming the NFT landscape by providing cutting-edge tools and features that enable creators and communities to thrive in the ever-evolving world of Web3. By offering a platform where creators can effortlessly launch NFT projects, grow their communities, and promote their work, TokenTag continues to empower artists and enthusiasts in the rapidly expanding NFT market.



About: TokenTag

For more information, please visit https://www.tokentag.io.