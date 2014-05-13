Pretoria, South Africa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2014 --Today TollTrack announced the immediate availability of TollTrack USA for iOS, the app that offers US Toll Road users the convenience of automatically tracking and logging their toll costs using their smart phone’s built-in GPS.



On May 14 2014, The Orange County Toll Roads cash toll collections end, by way of overhead gantries and a cashless system. TollTrack is a valuable tool in managing these and other toll expenses, by way of automatically tracking and logging toll costs incurred as they drive these routes.



The user does a once-off initial setup on their device of choice, by saving the vehicle and payment type before pressing the start button to initiate automatic gantry detection.



Whilst driving, TollTrack notifies the driver of gantries passed, displaying the description, calculated toll cost and the applicable discount, whilst saving all the relevant data to a log.



Once done tracking, the user can access a detailed log screen displaying all gantries and costs, arranged by month and toll type.



The route planner and cost calculator allows users to plan trips and determine toll costs in advance using an easy to use map interface. A handy trip computer saves trip data for later reference. The trip view screen displays a map of the route travelled as well as travel distance and time. Exporting allows users to save detailed trip and log data via email for record keeping purposes.



The TollTrack USA edition currently supports gantries on the Orange County, California Toll Roads covering the 73, 133, 241 and 261 tolled roads. Additional support will be added to various other regions and toll systems in future updates.



Features include:



- Automatic toll gantry detection and logging

- Log view

- Trip computer

- Route planner and cost calculator

- Export log data

- Background mode



“TollTrack makes keeping track of a driver’s toll expenses safe, easy and convenient,” says Jacques Theyse, developer and owner of TollTrack. “TollTrack is a valuable tool in any U.S. drivers’ app collection and we are looking forward to expanding its feature set to include every toll system in the US.”



TollTrack USA is available for $1.99 in the U.S.A. as an AD free, full-featured app and is priced accordingly for other U.S. regions. The app is available on the Apple App Store, perfect timing for the app as cash tolling for the toll roads in Orange County ends May 14, 2014. Other apps are under development, including an Android version, TollCalc USA (a route planner and cost calculator specifically developed for the iPad) and versions for the Windows 8 platform.



A South-African version of TollTrack is also available in both iOS and Android versions and is available on the Apple App Store, Samsung Apps and Google Play Store.



About Toll Track

TollTrack was the first app of its kind, originally developed for the South-African market as an Android app, assisting South-African road users in managing their e-toll bills. Since it’s introduction an iOS version has been released as well as TollCalc, a route planner and toll cost calculator specifically developed for the iPad.



The TollTrack and TollCalc apps are developed by Jacques Theyse, a South-African entrepreneur based in Pretoria, South Africa.



Please visit http://www.tolltrack.co.za for more information on TollTrack, including videos, screenshots and download links to the app.