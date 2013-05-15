Tom Benson Chevrolet Celebrates Military Appreciation Month

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2013 --May is Military Appreciation Month, and to celebrate Tom Benson Chevrolet in San Antonio is offering some special deals to both military and non-military customers.



Throughout the month, members of the U.S. military are eligible to receive special pricing and incentives through the dealer’s Military Discount Program. In addition to special military pricing, members of the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) will receive a $750 rebate on any purchase.



Eligible military personnel who purchase a qualifying Chevrolet during the month of May will also receive a free commemorative Honor and Valor badge in the mail. Tom Benson Chevrolet can arrange for special appointments to install these badges on vehicles—free of charge.



“Members of the United States military make so many personal sacrifices for the protection of our country,” said Paul Osterman, General Manager of Tom Benson Chevrolet. “Our team is happy to have the opportunity to show them how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication to us all. We’re proud to offer special pricing and extra incentives to qualified military personnel as we continue to celebrate this very special month.”



Non-military customers can also contribute to Tom Benson Chevrolet’s Military Appreciation Month celebration. With every purchase of a qualifying Chevrolet, the company will donate $100 to the Achilles Freedom Team of Wounded Veterans. This nonprofit organization provides specialized equipment and training to help wounded veterans compete in marathons, triathlons and other athletic endeavors.



“Organizations like the Achilles Freedom Team of Wounded Veterans are making a huge difference in the lives of wounded and disabled veterans,” said Paul Osterman. “Tom Benson Chevrolet is proud to contribute to this noble cause by offering donations for every qualifying Chevrolet sold throughout the month. Our customers will be happy knowing that they’re not only getting a great car at a great price, but that they’re also contributing to a wonderful cause.”



About Tom Benson Chevrolet

Tom Benson Chevrolet is a leading provider of quality automobiles to customers throughout San Antonio, Austin and Boerne. The dealer offers the widest selection of vehicles at the lowest prices in the area, and provides financing to fit any budget or personal credit challenges.



Tom Benson Chevrolet is located at 9400 San Pedro Ave. in San Antonio. To learn more, go to http://www.tombensonchevy.com.