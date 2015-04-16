Saratoga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --Tom Latourette, Managing Partner of M3 Learning, will be a featured presenter at the 7th Annual AA-ISP Inside Sales Leadership Summit, held April 21 and April 22 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare. In his engaging presentation, Latourette will show the executive level audience how to powerfully utilize key concepts of the new book by bestselling author and M3 Learning founder, Skip Miller, Selling Above and Below the Line.



Selling Above and Below the Line is focused on one of the most important sales topics today — how to appeal to both user buyers and C-Suite buyers to simultaneously sell the technical and financial fit of any product or service. This strategy is successfully being used by big names in business today, including Google, Tableau Software, UGG, Virgin Atlantic, and WebEx.



"Most of the time, selling organizations stay below the line because that's where they look the best — their features and functions, it's competitive, it's fun," expressed Latourette. "And they just blow right past the above-the-line value prop, which should be tackled as early as the below-the-line value proposition. With this approach, not only do you improve your chances of winning the sale, but you speed up the sales process."



Latourette's interactive presentation will give powerful tips, strategies and tools to:



-Understand and address the qualities of Below-the-Line (BTL) buyers and their needs.



-Engage and involve the Above-the-Line (ATL) buyers early and often, not just to sign the proposal.



-Create value propositions for both types of buyers that speed up the sales process and contribute to larger sales.



"The salesperson who can identify the value propositions below and above the line early in the process picks up a ton of energy in a deal. The deals go faster and they end up being bigger," said Latourette.



M3 Learning is a Gold Sponsor of the AA-ISP Leadership Summit 2015.



Before joining M3, Tom Latourette was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for a national leader in the building materials industry. During his tenure, he hired M3 Learning and Skip Miller to transform his sales and sales management teams. They successfully utilized M3's skill based training and measurement tools, in conjunction with their company CRM platforms to position themselves as an industry leader.



About M3 Learning

M3 Learning is a ProActive Sales and Sales Management training company headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, CA. More than 300,000 sales professionals in 38 countries have benefited from M3 Learning's proprietary sales training tools, corporate training seminars and publicly offered sales school.



