Tommy Hilfiger Donates His Spring Line Collection to Shortstack's 11th Annual Charity Fashion Show

Queens, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --This year's show will be nothing "short" of amazing with fashion icons Tommy Hilfiger, Alex Garfield of Peace of Cloth, House of Correia. Sultry Wardrobe and Bella lole Boutique. Hair and make-up by Europa Hair Design. Proud sponsors; Caccioppoli-Anderson LLC, HWCC, Paragon Pearls, All Choral Works, Turnkey Web and Marketing. NY Brooklyn Bread, North Shore Farms and Able Construction.



Alex Garfield, Owner of Peace Of Cloth, says. "At first, I thought I had been invited just to contribute my time and resources to the Shortstack girls. It took a few minutes for the sweet payback of being accepted, embraced and so deeply appreciated to fuel the Shortstack fire in my heart. When I told my dear old friend Tommy Hilfiger about my experience with Shortstack, it took him a nano-second to sign on with his support."



The fashion show is being held at TERRACE ON THE PARK, 52-11 111th Street, Flushing Meadows Park, New York on JUNE 29, 2017, Cocktail Hour: 7:00PM, Fashion Show: 8:15PM. Tickets are available at www.shortstackmodeling.com.



Hal Eisenberg is the founder and Executive Director of a nonprofit 501c3 agency called Windows of Opportunity, Inc. – The Barbara Harmon Institute, which is creating a shift in what is possible for youth in the areas of leadership, empowerment, self-esteem, school performance, and career planning; a shift from disempowerment, and indecision to possibility, acceptance and opportunity.



To date, Windows of Opportunity saved over 176,000 teens and Shortstack's Charity Fashion Show helps to raise the much needed funds to continue running WOO's programs.



"If you were to say that every agency has a heartbeat, then Shortstack™ is our heartbeat. It has given WOO life, it inspired the birth of other programs and it taught me to believe that the vision I had for WOO could actually be obtained." Says, Hal Eisenberg, Executive Director of WOO, Inc



