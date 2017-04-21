Tom's Body & Paint, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Visalia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2017 --Tom's Body & Paint, Inc., a longtime auto body repair shop that works on vehicles of all makes and models, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based digital marketing company that offers its services to small business clients throughout North America.



By joining forces with BizIQ, Tom's Body & Paint, Inc. hopes to reap the benefits of an expanded and updated web presence in an effort to build upon its existing client base and reputation. BizIQ, in its work with clients like the auto body shop in Visalia, CA, employs a variety of cutting-edge strategies, particularly search engine optimization (SEO), in an effort to attract traffic to its clients' websites and storefronts. When successfully implemented, SEO makes it more likely for businesses to rank high in local Google searches, thus making them more easily visible to current and prospective customers.



BizIQ's two main vehicles for SEO are new company websites and blog content, both of which the firm will be providing to Tom's Body & Paint, Inc. All content will be written by trained copywriting professionals, with an emphasis on providing informative, engaging material that is timely and relevant to the auto body repair industry.



"Our shop has well over three decades of experience in working on everything from commuter vehicles to RVs and utility vehicles, and we have a good reputation for customer service and high quality work," said Duane Maxwell of Tom's Body & Paint, Inc. "We decided it was time to really take advantage of the benefits of online marketing in a more effective way, and working with BizIQ has been an enlightening and encouraging experience. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with their team."



Established in 1979, Tom's Body & Paint, Inc. is a full-service auto body repair shop in Visalia, CA. The I-Car Gold Level shop offers body and collision repair for all makes and models, as well as 24-hour towing service and auto paint services. The shop is affiliated with the Better Business Bureau, the California Auto Body Association and the Chamber of Commerce. For more information, please visit http://www.tomsbodyandpaint.net/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.