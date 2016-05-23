Tonneau Quartz Chronograph Swiss-Made Watch Available Now on Kickstarter

Bern, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --An elegant, Swiss chronograph watch capable of measuring time to within a fraction of a second is currently available for a limited time on Kickstarter for far less than its projected manufacturer's retail price. Not currently available in any retail store worldwide, the Tonneau Quartz Chronograph Watch is capable of measuring time to one-tenth of a second, providing unparalleled accuracy, as well as a range of features that make this Swiss-made watch a premium timepiece.



The home of the first quartz movement wristwatch in 1967, Switzerland is synonymous with superior timepieces, which are renowned worldwide for their design and quality. Based in the Canton of Bern, WM Switzerland's watches have been no exception since the company was established in 1980. WM's founder, Mr. Hans Meissner, decided in 1992 to direct his company's efforts towards forming watch-making history by producing a quality wristwatch that would be reasonably priced - and therefore available to all and admired by everyone.



The result is the Tonneau Quartz Chronograph Watch, with scratch resistant, anti-glare sapphire crystal glass, and a dial intricately engraved in Guilloche style, a decorative technique which produces precise, ornate, three-dimensional patterns.



Designed and manufactured by master craftsmen with generations of experience in watch making, the tonneau shaped watch case is made from anti-allergenic stainless steel. 'Tonneau' is French for wine barrel or cask; it is unusual to find a tonneau chronograph watch for technical reasons. They currently retail from about $3,000. WM Switzerland's Tonneau Quartz Chronograph Watches on Kickstarter start at $225 USD; the price is far lower than other watches of its kind because of the absence of any third-party, or distributor, or the typical involvement of advertising costs and overheads. The savings also apply to the other versions of the watch. Instead of a stainless-steel case, the watch can be purchased with a yellow gold-plated case or an exclusive rose gold-plated case.



The Tonneau Quartz Chronograph Watch's features include:



- Luminous hour hands

- Three separate dials on the watch face which show a 24-hour format, seconds, and time lapsed in one tenth of a second

- Numerical date calendar

- Genuine leather strap

- The Tonneau Quartz Chronograph Watch is water-resistant to 50 meters



Delivered in a beautiful leather-style case, the Tonneau Quartz Chronograph Watch comes with a two-year international guarantee. WM Switzerland expects to fulfil orders for the watches in October 2016 and will announce the first of their stretch goals at the culmination of the Kickstarter campaign.