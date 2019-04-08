Tony Jackson Wins Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2019 --His second overall victory of 2019, and first on pavement, was worth $2,000 in the Nature's Pantry 100.



"I can't begin to describe how much fun I had on Saturday night and how many memories it brought back," Tony Jackson Jr. said. "I started my career on pavement and spent several years there before moving to the dirt side. I hadn't run pavement since 2013 or so, and I wasn't totally sure what to expect, but this new Hamke Race Car was phenomenal. We got to the lead early and from there I knew I just had to do my job. A special thanks to everyone who supports this program. It's going to be a fun year mixing some pavement races in with the dirt."



The Nature's Pantry 100 was held on Saturday evening at I-44 Speedway (Lebanon, Missouri). A $2,000 top prize was posted for the Ozark Pro Late Model division. While, Tony qualified eighth, he quickly worked his way to the lead in the 100-lap affair. In fact, he was already out front by lap 18. Once in the lead he cruised to the win, which came over teammate Raymond Merrill. Tim Swearengin, Joe Ross, and Terry Limberopoulos completed the Top-5 finishers.



For full results from the event, please visit www.i44Speedway.net .



This Saturday, Tony Jackson Jr. will return to dirt competition. He'll make the trip south to I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) on Saturday night, where he'll be competing in the annual Will McGary Memorial with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series. He's currently second in the latest tour standings. Saturday's program posts a $5,000 top prize.