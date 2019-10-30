Tony Roni's Now Accepting New Corporate Catering Clients

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2019 --Tony Roni's Neighborhood Kitchen, a friendly neighborhood pizzeria with 9 locations across the Greater Philadelphia Area, is opening up their catering services to new business clients. Their catering menu offers much more than just pizza, with appetizers, pastas, entrees, salads, sandwiches, and more.



Tony Roni's has experience catering for all types of events, whether corporate or personal. They work with over 300 pharmaceutical and financial sales reps, catering events of all sizes. The pizzeria has catering options that can be scaled to fit any event, from small lunch meetings to large office events.



The catering coordinators at Tony Roni's are available for personal and customized service. Orders can be placed via email or over the phone, and same-day orders can be accommodated. Tony Roni's catering coordinators can work with clients to create a budget and menu for their specific event. Their team ensures that orders are always delivered on-time and as expected. Paper and electronic versions of an itemized receipt are always provided, so clients know what they're paying for.



The team at Tony Roni's is excited to open up availability for new catering clients. "We love sharing our food and we hope we can help your business with its next big event" says Erin, a spokesperson from Tony Roni's. "Our catering coordinators will work with you to create the perfect menu for your size, budget, and tastes."



For more catering information, call the Tony Roni's location near you or visit: https://tonyronis.com/pharmaceutical-financial-reps-catering/



About Tony Roni's Neighborhood Kitchen

Tony Roni's is a neighborhood pizzeria that has been serving great food with a great attitude for over 20 years. With nine locations across the Philadelphia area, Tony Roni's is proud to serve local families and businesses their extensive menu of pizza, pasta, sandwiches, and more. Tony Roni's also offers catering and fundraising opportunities to give back to their community. They are available to cater to a wide range of events, with customizable menus and budgeting options.



Tony Roni's

200 West Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428

(610) 825-4700

https://tonyronis.com/