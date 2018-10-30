Tony Roni's Pizza Named Best Pizza in Philadelphia by Philly2Night.com

Bala Cynwyd, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2018 --Tony Roni's, a neighborhood pizza restaurant with nine locations in the Greater Philadelphia area, was recently listed as the Best Pizza in Philly by nightlife, food, and entertainment website Philly2Night.



Tony Roni's has been open for over 20 years, operating by their motto "Great Food with Great Attitude". Their commitment to quality food and friendly, neighborhood customer service has led Tony Roni's to success, as evidenced by their expansion to nine popular locations. Family-run Tony Roni's is a community staple at all locations, serving up their award winning pizza along with many other menu items, including tomato pie, wraps, pasta, and more. Tony Roni's also offers catering services for large events and fundraising programs to give back to their local communities.



While their various locations qualify Tony Roni's as a chain, each shop has the neighborhood feel of a local pizza shop. Ryan F., a spokesperson for the company, commented on the recent Philly2Night article, "We're very excited to be recognized as one of Philadelphia's best pizza shops. Our team is dedicated to providing delicious food with excellent service and commitment to the communities we operate in. This recognition is the result of hard work and enthusiastic devotion to our customers."



To find a Tony Roni's location near you or order online, visit https://tonyronis.com/.



