Tony Roni's Pizzeria & Restaurant Celebrates National Cheese Pizza Day

Drexel Hill, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2019 --Tony Roni's, a friendly neighborhood pizzeria with locations across the Philadelphia area, is celebrating National Cheese Pizza Day this September 5th, 2019. At Tony Roni's, pizza is celebrated every day, but National Cheese Pizza Day marks a special occasion to enjoy one of the world's favorite foods!



Tony Roni's has nine locations around the Philadelphia and South Jersey area. In the last year, they have sold 178,472 cheese pizzas. That's 1,427,776 slices of cheese pizza in one year! This popular neighborhood pizza chain has an extensive menu outside of pizza, including salads, sandwiches, pasta, and more. Tony Roni's mission is to serve great food with a great attitude to the families and businesses in their community.



The team at Tony Roni's wishes everyone a happy National Cheese Pizza Day. "We hope that your family comes to celebrate with our family at Tony Roni's for National Cheese Pizza Day" says a rep for the company. "Tony Roni's is proud to serve our local communities and looks forward to another year of great pizza!"



About Tony Roni's Neighborhood Kitchen

Tony Roni's is a neighborhood pizzeria that has been serving great food with a great attitude for over 20 years. With nine locations across the Philadelphia area, Tony Roni's is proud to serve local families and businesses their wide menu of pizza, pasta, sandwiches, and more. Tony Roni's also offers catering and fundraising opportunities to give back to their community.



Tony Roni's Pizza Drexel Hill

4911 Township Line Rd

Drexel Hill, PA 19026

https://tonyronis.com/drexel-hill-pizza/