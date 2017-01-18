Tony Sheffler and Blair Walsh Launch Classform, Connected Data for Schools

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --Education entrepreneurs Tony Sheffler (twitter) and Blair Walsh (twitter) today unveiled classform, a new classroom technology platform, designed to help connect data and build information sharing communities within schools. For the first time, ever, schools will have a single platform that improves all aspects of their classroom technology. From hardware and software management to STEM purchasing and information sharing.



"I started classform because I was frustrated by how little information sharing I found in schools. Technology directors should have an unbiased advocate helping them navigate their technology implementations. Classform is that advocate."



Schools are very underserved when it comes to intelligent data – classform seeks to change that. From within our free platform, schools begin to manage their hardware, software, licensing and STEM purchases. The more schools use classform, the smarter their data gets. We take this smart data and provide information back to the schools such as action items, reporting and purchasing recommendations.



"I started classform because I was frustrated by how little information sharing I found in schools. Technology directors should have an unbiased advocate helping them navigate their technology implementations. Classform is that advocate." said Tony Sheffler, Co-Founder of classform.



By aggregating inventory data, classform can quickly make smart recommendations based off their large network of schools across the country.



Schools can sign up for a demo of classform here.



Classform was started in November 2016 by a team of enterprise visionaries, passionate about education and the technology we are implementing.



classform



A classroom technology platform, designed to help connect data and build information sharing communities within schools.



Classform is connected data for schools. Classform creates a single, unified view of technology in schools. Our platform enables schools make informed decisions when it comes to managing hardware, software and implementing STEM purchases. We aggregate technology data and compare it to schools across the country. classform is helping schools make informed, community-based decisions.



Our information continually gets smart with every new school.



About Classform

Launched in 2016 by entrepreneurs Tony Sheffler and Blair Walsh, classform is run by a dedicated team of people, passionate about education. To learn more about classform, click here.