Tony's Delicatessen & Fresh Meats Partners with BizIQ

Williamsport, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2017 --Tony's Delicatessen & Fresh Meats, a local grocer and catering company specializing in freshly cut meats, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm that works with small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



By joining forces with BizIQ, Tony's Delicatessen & Fresh Meats hopes to build its customer base and expand its reach by enhancing its web presence. BizIQ specializes in bringing clients like the butcher shop in Williamsport, PA up to date with the most effective and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies. The marketing firm makes particularly expansive use of search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it easier for current and prospective customers to find companies like Tony's Delicatessen & Fresh Meats when performing local Google searches.



BizIQ puts its SEO expertise to use primarily in developing new websites for its clients, as well as by developing additional content, such as blog posts, to attract customers to its clients' sites. The new site for Tony's Delicatessen & Fresh Meats will focus on providing timely, relevant, engaging and informative content related to the company's products and services, all of which will be written by experienced professional copywriters.



"For 40 years, we've been a mainstay in the Williamsport area, providing the freshest meats and cheeses and offering catering service to a wide variety of events," said Carl DiParlo, owner of Tony's Delicatessen & Fresh Meats. "Even though we have a very strong reputation among our regular customers, we recognized a need to continue to build our client base, and BizIQ's help in getting these efforts underway has been invaluable. We really appreciate their team's hard work, and are looking forward to what the future of this partnership holds."



About Tony's Delicatessen & Fresh Meats

Tony's Delicatessen & Fresh Meats was established in 1977 and quickly became the area's premier family-owned and operated local market and grocer. The shop sells fresh meats and cheeses, fruit and vegetable trays and homemade baked goods, and provides catering services for weddings, parties, corporate events, funerals and more. For more information, please visit http://tonysdelipa.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.