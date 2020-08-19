ToolCASE Partners with Verint Systems Inc. to Work in Real-Time Fraud Prevention

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2020 --Denver based tech company, ToolCASE, has partnered with software company, Verint Systems, Inc., to provide banking institutions with an integrated convergence of AI fraud detection and live video feeds.



Verint Systems, Inc. advanced security solutions can help banks and credit unions identify risks and vulnerabilities in real-time, helping investigators mitigate threats, ensure compliance, and improve investigations. Verint's comprehensive video surveillance platforms and advanced analytics can help provide immediate intelligence and unprecedented protection from fraud, enhancing the customer experience while safeguarding assets.



For over two decades, Verint Systems Inc.has been developing domain expertise and market leadership in the areas of Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence while ToolCASE, LLC has specialized in remote Oracle Database Administration, Linux/Unix System Admin and System Storage Admin. Their expertise lay in real-time risk and fraud detection for their clients.



RembrandtAI™, ToolCASE's proprietary AI system, gives institutions the ability to identify fraud and measure risk in real-time, across all channels, with an easy to use visual dashboard. They detect fraud as it's happening. With its partnership with ToolCASE, Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is able to offer its clients a risk-based approach to managing security vulnerabilities before fraud occurs.



Some of the top fraudulent activities for companies and institutions to be aware of are:



- Fraudulent emails/masked emails that capture consumer information or to divert money



- Return fraud



- Account takeovers – used to gain access to personal information, loyalty points, monetary information, etc.



- Phishing and charity scams



- Online versions of card skimming



- Bogus referral credits



The list does not stop there. Now is a critical time for institutions that rely heavily on manual reviews to take into consideration automation for fraud prevention across their platforms.



Headquartered in the Denver Technological Center, ToolCASE has clients located throughout the United States and provides their customers with a wide range of remote database administration and system administration service delivery options.



They maintain and enhance the reliability, stability, and redundancy of their customer's IT systems through proactive monitoring, administration, and recommend architecture and system parameters, following proven and tested industry best practices.



ToolCASE caters their products to the following industries: Airlines, Financial services, Business services, Oil & Gas, Retail & online stores, Health and medical, Government, Manufacturing, and Transportation.



According to the owners, "We are changing the world by defining the next era of diversity leveraging data, analytics, and cognitive technology for greater innovation and inclusion."



For more information, visit https://toolcase.com/?utm_source=pr.



