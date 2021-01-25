Top 10 Cryptocurrency Exchange Recommendations, What Kind of Cryptocurrency Exchanges Should Be Chosen

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2021 --Today I will give you a recommendation about the world's top ten cryptocurrency exchanges. I hope it will be helpful for you whatever you are a senior investor or newbie.



1. Huobi Pro

Registration: Seychelles

Founded time: Early 2013

Introduction: Huobi Global Professional Station is an innovative digital asset trading platform under the Huobi Group serving professional trading users around the world. It is committed to discovering high-quality innovative digital asset investment opportunities. It currently provides more than forty digital asset product trading and investment services. Headquartered in Singapore, it is operated by the Huobi Global Professional Station team.

Transaction type: spot, futures, legal currency.



2. Binance

Registration: Malta

Founded time: 2017

Introduction: Binance is the world's leading blockchain asset trading platform, providing multi-currency, multi-language cryptocurrency exchange services for global blockchain enthusiasts. It currently includes Binance blockchain asset trading platform, Binance Info, Binance Labs, Binance Launchpad and other services.

Transaction type: spot



3. ZB.com

Registration: Samoa

Founded time: Early 2013

Introduction: ZB.com is a global digital currency exchange. It has obtained the exchange licenses of Thailand and Dubai, and has established operation centers in Switzerland, Canada, the United States, Bangkok, Dubai and other places. In the past seven years of safe and stable operation, while allowing users to truly feel safe, convenient, and low-threshold, ZB.com has also integrated functions such as community chat, financial management, transactions, and wallets.

Transact type: spot,legal currency



4. OKex

Registration: the United States

Founded time: 2013

Introduction: OKex is one of the world's most famous digital asset trading platforms. It mainly provides spot and derivative trading services of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum to users around the world. It belongs to OKex Technology Company Limited.

Transaction type: spot, futures, legal currency.



5. BitMEX

Registration: Seychelles

Introduction: BitMEX is the most advanced bitcoin derivatives exchange, providing up to 100 times leverage for bitcoin products, as well as high leverage for other digital currency products.

Transaction type: futures



6. Bitfinex

Registration: Hong Kong

Introduction: Bitfinex is one of the largest Bitcoin trading platforms in the world, supporting the trading of digital currencies such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum Classic, with a daily trading volume of more than 3 billion RMB.

Transaction type: spot, futures



7. HitBTC

Registration: the United States

Founded time: 2013

Introduction: HitBTC is one of the world's leading digital currency trading platforms. It has been providing transactions for individual users since 2013.

Transaction type: spot



8. Bithumb

Registration: Korea

Introduction: Bithumb is one of the top five Bitcoin exchanges in the world, with daily trading volume of more than 13,000 bitcoins, accounting for about 10% of global bitcoin trading volume.

Transaction type: spot



9. Exx

Registration: Australia

Introduction: Exx is a safe and reliable digital currency exchanges operated by the Australian team that provides bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic and other digital currency transaction services to users around the world.

Transaction type: spot, futures, legal currency.



10. Upbit

Registration: Korea

Introduction: Upbit can be regarded as South Korea's Bittrex, a digital currency exchange launched by South Korean financial technology company Dunamu and US exchange Bittrex. It currently supports more than 200 trading pairs and more than 110 tokens.

Transaction type: spot