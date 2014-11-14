Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2014 --The Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association (PPRMCA) announced today their new Top 10 Service Tips for Teller County Residents and Visitors that lists important information for those receiving medical care at the Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center (PPRMC).



The new document includes health tips for high altitude/mountain living, suggestions for self-pay customers to save money on medical costs and patient information to ensure their own fair treatment and autonomy over medical decisions, including the right to obtain medical services here in Teller County.



“We believe that PPRMC’s Top 10 Service Tips will add to more effective patient care and be supported by the hospital on behalf of the organization, its medical staff, employees, and patients,” said Curt Grina, PPRMCA President.



“Health care involves a partnership between patients and doctors and other health care professionals. Open communication, respect for personal and professional standards, and understanding of differences are important for the best possible patient care," he said.



The service tips also provide a base for understanding the unique aspects for care that the PPRMC brings to patients and their families. And highlights respect for the role of patients in decision making about treatment choices and other care; and the awareness the medical center values when it comes to treating patients of all ages.



“Hospitals have many functions to perform, including treating injury and disease, health promotion and prevention, rehabilitation of patients, education of health professionals, patients, and the community, and research,” said Grina. “All these activities should be conducted with concern for the values and dignity of patients.”



If you are interested in obtaining a copy of the Top 10 Service Tips they can be found at the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital or by contacting the PPRMCA at email@pprmc.org.



The Tips can also be found in the newly published Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center directory. The directory is available at various locations across Teller County including the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, the Woodland Park library, the Peak Vista Family Health Center in Divide and the Penrose Urgent Care Center in Cripple Creek.



About PPRMCA

The Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association is a nonprofit association that was formed by Teller County citizens to continuously nurture the development of a high quality and robust infrastructure of medical care providers, facilities and services for our community.



