Top 10 SEO in Sydney Offers Advice on Local SEO

1. Do Keyword Research



It is important according to Top 10 SEO in Sydney to learn about keyword research. Through this type of research, a business can increase the chances of being found when a local customer is looking for their services online.



2. Build a local landing page



For customers that offer their products and services to a national audience it's important to have a local landing page. This page should be optimized for the local area as well as the services or products that are provided.



Top 10 SEO in Sydney, who build landing pages, has said this is a very important step when trying to attract local consumers.



3. Build Social Signals



Social media has become an important part of SEO. Through social media, a business can gain attention locally and encourage local consumers to purchase products and services. Social media also provides a powerful SEO signal, helping websites to increase traffic.



4. Local Reviews



By building a page on a website for local reviews, it will help increase awareness of the services and products available. Positive reviews are very important when it comes to online and offline marketing as well as being a positive experience for Google.



