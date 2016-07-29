Top 10 SEO in Sydney Said Small Businesses Are Losing Sales Due to Badly Designed Sites

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --Top 10 SEO in Sydney who help businesses around the world increase their Google ranking, and online exposure has said tens of thousands of businesses are losing customers due to badly designed websites. The web design experts have seen a huge increase in the number of clients come to them over fears their sites are doing more damage than good.



The Australian based SEO and web design company are advising small businesses who are not achieving maximum sales to look at their website and make sure they are user-friendly. A spokesman from Top 10 SEO in Sydney explained if a potential customer visits a site and it's not easy to use, then they will leave that site and visit another site where the site is easy to use.



A spokesman from Top 10 SEO in Sydney said: "Small businesses are losing sales every single day due to badly designed sites. When a site has not been designed with the customer in mind, then it will not produce the sales that are needed."



Top 10 SEO in Sydney (https://top10insydney.com/seo) who work with clients all over the world has noticed a huge increase in the number of badly designed sites. Due to the growing problem of sites not being user-friendly and businesses not achieving the sales they need to increase revenue, they have decided to offer a free health check. The health check will look at the site and make sure it is easy to use by all potential customers; they will also look at the site and make sure it has been optimized. Through the free health check, it will provide small business owners with the answers they need to why they are not achieving higher Google ranking as well as sales.



The web design and SEO Company offer a wide range of services to help small businesses around the world to increase sales, they include:



- Local Search Engine Optimization

- Paid Search Advertising

- Press Release Writing and Distribution

- Custom Website Design

- Consultancy

- Online Branding



To learn more about Top 10 SEO in Sydney and their local search engine optimization service, please visit https://top10insydney.com/seo



About Top 10 SEO Sydney

For the past 15 years, the team at Top 10 SEO has been supplying business owners with a unique SEO service that works, with the best possible results.



Website: https://top10insydney.com/seo

Media Contact

Company Name: Top 10 SEO in Sydney

Contact Person: Media Manager

Email: hello@top10insydney.com, info@webdesigninsydney.com

Phone: +61 2 9569 6580

Address: Levels 14, Lumley House, 309 Kent Street

City: Sydney

State: NSW

Country: Australia