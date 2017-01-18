Top 3 Tips for Buying Radiohead Tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City Announced by Goody Tickets

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --British rock band, Radiohead, will bring their tour to Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on Wednesday April 5, 2017.



Goody Tickets sells Radiohead tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City.



Tour dates were announced for the upcoming Radiohead tour on Tuesday January 17, 2017. This tour is in support of their album "A Moon Shaped Pool." Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Atlanta, New Orleans and Portland.



The excitement over Radiohead concert tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City is building with this limited U.S. tour. Fans will need to watch out for ticket scams.



Top 3 tips for buying Radiohead concert tickets



1) Buy tickets from reputable ticket brokers or retailer.



When buying a Radiohead concert tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City make sure the seller you are buying the ticket from offers a guarantee for the tickets. Jeff Goodman of Goody Tickets says "You want to make sure you have a guarantee that if the event is cancelled or if the tickets are fraudulent that you will have a guarantee on your tickets. You get this when you buy from a company that guarantees their tickets."



2) If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.



If you find tickets on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for below face value, that should raise a red flag.



3) Use plastic, not paper



Many credit card companies offer purchase protection for their users. "If a ticket is bought from an online ad like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or by a person selling tickets outside the Sprint Center with cash, there is no way to protect yourself against a potentially fraudulent ticket," says Goodman. "Most credit card companies would allow you to dispute issues with a bad ticket."



Radiohead at Sprint Center in Kansas City



This Radiohead tour is in continuation of their 2016 tour from their ninth studio album "A Moon Shaped Pool." In September of 2016 Thom Yorke, lead singer of Radiohead told BBC Radio "We'll do some shows next year." As for now this tour is very limited and only has eight U.S. dates.



Over Radiohead's career they have won three Grammy Awards and one MTV Music Video Award. In addition to their awards they have sold over 30 million albums worldwide.



Fans can find Radiohead tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City at GoodyTickets.com. General ticket sales start Friday January 20, 2017. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at GoodyTickets.com.



Radiohead Tour Dates



March 30 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

April 1 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

April 3 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

April 5 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

April 8 Seattle, WA – Key Arena

April 9 Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 11 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

April 14 Indio, CA – Coachella

April 17-18 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

April 21 Indio, CA – Coachella

June 6-7 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

June 9 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

June 11 Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival

June 14 Florence, Italy – Visarno Arena @ Parco Delle Cascine

June 16 Milan, Italy – I-Days @ Parco di Monza

June 18 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival

June 20 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

June 23 Pilton, England – Glastonbury Festival

June 28 Gdynia, Poland – Open'er Festival

June 30 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 2 Arras, France – Main Square Festival

July 4-5 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena



