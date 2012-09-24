Top 40 Vendors to Watch List Now Includes Yellowfin Business Intelligence.

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2012 --Information Management’s third annual “Forty Vendors We’re Watching” list was compiled in collaboration with a panel of 12 industry experts and analysts, including Yellowfin as one of only seven dedicated BI vendors.



Global Business Intelligence (BI) vendor, Yellowfin, has been recognized by venerated enterprise technology publication, Information Management, in its 2012 top 40 list of innovative enterprise software solution vendors.



The 40 finalists, cut from an initial list of “well over” 100 nominees, represented “up and coming vendors on our radar that are doing their part to shape the groundswell in information management technology in the 21st Century.”



The article, written by editorial director of Information Management, Jim Ericson, justified Yellowfin’s inclusion in the list by outlining its unique Collaborative BI functionality, simplified approach to reporting and analytics and swath of industry awards.



“Elevating BI usefulness while keeping it simple is where the industry is going, and Yellowfin is gathering a reputation for both with interactive dashboards, easy to navigate interfaces and no coding,” wrote Ericson.



“[Yellowfin] claims more than a million end users, 10s of thousands of clients in 50 countries, [achieved the] top ranking among emerging vendors in Howard Dresner's Global BI Vendor Study – Wisdom of Crowds [and boasts] lots of awards and recognitions, [including] award winning location intelligence.”



Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie, said that Yellowfin’s inclusion was reflective of the vendor’s dedication towards “making Business Intelligence easy” and its focused approach to the rapidly developing BI marketplace.



“We’ve continued to work tirelessly to make the benefits of enterprise quality reporting and analytics accessible to users of all business backgrounds, regardless of technical skill,” said Rabie.



“Our customers and the BI market have espoused the need for more consumer-oriented BI technology that enables faster and easier collective decisions-making, anywhere and anytime. It’s about putting the power of BI in the hands of as many people as possible, and empowering them to extract and apply the insights learned as effortlessly as possible. Yellowfin’s ability to deliver on that need has seen the BI community take note.”



Read the full “Forty Vendors We’re Watching” article here: http://www.information-management.com/news/40-Vendors-We-Are-Watching-2012-10023168-1.html?pg=6



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com



