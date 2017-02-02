Top 5 Best Food to Grill for the Big Game

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2017 --Football fans all over the world are excited because it's February and everyone knows what that means: the Big Game is almost here! To make that coming party a success, plan to prepare and serve the best and most unique food items. Make sure the propane tanks are filled, grab the cooler, fire up the grill and pick one of these best grilled food items to munch on:



While slaving over the grill, the Picnic Time Caliente Cooler Tote with 10" Charcoal BBQ can help make getting ready for the party a little more enjoyable. As a daily deal on Yugster for just $9.97, it's easy to take this cooler/grill duo to any sporting event or backyard party for ultimate fun. Chill brews and sodas while smoking' up some brats and steaks wherever you fancy. Even if there's snow on the ground, there's still time for the grill!



As for drinks the guests can enjoy, the Picnic Time Stratus Insulated Travel Cooler offers thoroughly insulated to keep food and drinks at just the temperature. Right now it is being offered as the deal of the day on Yugster for just $19.97. This Travel Cooler is a durable and easily portable duffel-style tote bag. The cooler is crafted from polyester and features a removable, water-resistant interior liner and a water-resistant bottom. Adjustable compartments and a flexible, movable divider/shelf let users customize the space to suit your preferences.



Here are the top 5 grilled items as shared by movinginsider.com to make any football party a success



Chicken Wings

Sure these could be done in the oven, but why do that when they can be cooked on the grill. Grilling them creates a crispy outer shell and can also be basted with a favorite sauce. The oven can sometimes make them softer so if preferred crispy, the grill is the way to go. Not to mention, the grill always gives a delicious smoky flavor that can't be replicated.



Pizza

What's a football party without pizza? Put the phone down and try an at-home pizza. All that is needed is a pre-made pizza crust and whatever the favorite toppings may be. Place it on the grill until the cheese is melted and enjoy. It is not quite a wood burning pizza oven, but it gives the pizza a similar flavor that blows the average delivery pizza out of the water.



Corn

Grilling corn might not be the most creative use of the grill, but it sure is the perfect go-to meal. Grab a corn grilling basket from Amazon and dress it up with any toppings. Some favorites include cheese, mayo, butter, lime juice and hot sauce.



Whole Chicken

The whole chicken, not just chicken wings, can make a great grilled meal Just use a Beer Can Chicken Roaster and it can be infused with delicious flavor from beer or another beverage. A perfectly golden chicken with a unique flavor can't be had any other way.



Oysters

To get a little more adventurous, try grilling oysters. This is perfect for the guests that love seafood, but might not be ready to jump into raw oysters. Just sprinkle some lemon juice and garlic on them once they are on the grill. This is a perfect recipe to shake things up a bit.



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.