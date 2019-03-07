Miami Lakes, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2019 --How do you become an uber-rich mogul in the vein of Bill Gates or Oprah Winfrey? Well, it might help to emulate the way they operate in their day-to-day lives.



1. Do your to-do list in the order of importance, not when it was written.

"I always have a to-do list of 20 things. However, more than 50 percent of the things on my list never get done. All the time more important things will pop up and my time is better spent dealing with that thing than anything else on the list. I felt guilty in the past that I wouldn't finish things on my to-do list and instead was always adding new things to it. However, now I call my to-do list my 'queue' and I am always very strict of always allowing important things that pop up to be added to the top of my queue so that I get it done first. This means that a lot of things don't get done, but what I have realized is that most of the time if something doesn't become important enough to deal with now, it's probably not worth doing anyways. Having a queue system like this sounds like chaos and prohibitive of getting everything done, but I've found that letting the unimportant tasks die to more important tasks that pop up is critical to a fast-growing startup and getting the right things done."



2. Put your body and soul first.

"I have a very strong boundary around my morning routine, and it has nothing directly to do with business. I wake up peacefully to soft music. I then go turn on my sauna and I have thirty minutes before it is hot. I spend this time doing a biblical devotion and watching motivational things like sermons, TED talks and YouTube motivational videos. I do not check emails or expose myself to any social media or news. In the sauna, I use my product and stretch to prepare myself for a workout. Then I train for 45 minutes and wrap up back in the sauna for blasting or meditation. I do this whether I have slept good or not, I have a hang over, I have a busy day, an early flight or whatever the day requires. I have found that if I don't practice self-care of my body and my soul, I am not running my business from the proper energy or space. Having proper head space is the most important factor to being successful. I have found that if I don't hold my self-accountable to a hard core boundary of doing this first, it becomes last."



3. Communicate constantly.

"We're all struggling with information overload these days. I find the best way to deal with it is to process information quickly and dispense with as much of it as you can. I read articles, digest the information, and then toss the magazine or close the screen. If I keep coming back to it, it muddies up other unrelated topics. Likewise, I Slack, text or email the second I'm thinking about something I need to communicate to someone else so I don't risk that thought getting caught in the web of all of the other information I'm trying to process."



4. Tune out distractions.

"Every day, I dedicate a period of about 30 to 60 minutes when I turn off all electronics, and most of the time this aligns with my daily exercise. This daily digital detox allows my mind to wander to what really matters, eliminating any distractions from others. I use this time to check in with myself, set personal priorities and focus on important issues for both myself and my business. I've found that these small breaks give me a sense of peace and help me better navigate everyday business decisions."



5. Wake up and exercise.

"I make sure not to look at my phone or email before I start so my mind is completely clear. That gives me an uninterrupted hour when I can center myself and think about what I want to accomplish that day. I usually spend my exercise time focused on the things that I don't always get to think about when I'm really busy at in the office. Working out for that hour gets my body and mind going. I feel like my brain works 40 percent faster and I'm so much more productive when I exercise in the morning. I'm energized and ready to conquer for the day ahead."



