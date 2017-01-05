Top 5 Smartwatches for Every Budget

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --Smartwatches aren't for everyone. For some, a more basic fitness tracker or watch might be all they need. But if someone is looking for something more versatile, smartwatches can deliver smartphone notifications, fitness features, apps and more right to the wrist, allowing users to leave the phone in the pocket. But a smartwatch doesn't need to break the bank. Here is a list of 5 fantastic smartwatches for every budget.



Apple Watch Series 2



At the high end of the price spectrum is the Apple Watch. It includes built-in GPS, a brighter screen, swimproof water-resistance and other health features, starting at $369. For iPhone users looking for the most features and best compatibly, it's hard to beat the Apple Watch Series 2.



Samsung Gear S3



For Android owners this smartwatch is a great option. In addition to a very sleek and attractive design, the Gear S3 offers built-in GPS, water-resistance, a speaker, Samsung Pay support and a rotating dial for navigating the user interface. The S3 Frontier even lets you make and receive calls and texts.



Bluetooth Smartwatch with 1.5" HD Touch Screen, 2.0MP Camera, Pedometer and Sleep Monitor



As a more affordable option, this Bluetooth Touchscreen Smart Watch is a great companion for your smartphone. With its Bluetooth technology, it allows users to sync a phone's contacts with it, allowing them to answer the phone and make calls from anywhere at anytime! It also contains several useful features, such as an anti-theft alarm, a pedometer, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, and more! The smartwatch also has a beautiful, simple design that is sure to look great on you. Normally $79.97, this smartwatch is being offered as the dal of the day on yugster.com for just $19.97.



Magellan Switch Up GPS Watch with Mounts and Optional Heart Rate Monitor



Designed to meet the needs of runners, cyclists, and multisport athletes, Switch Up is a powerful, adaptable, and customizable crossover GPS watch.



Switch Up tracks position precisely with GPS satellite data and records time, distance, speed/pace, elevation and more. High-sensitivity GPS allows Switch Up to acquire satellites quickly and track movement in many tough environments – near tall buildings, on mountainous terrain or under heavy tree cover.



Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom



Combining Nike's understanding of the athlete with the GPS expertise of TomTom, Nike+ SportWatch GPS is a game changer for runners. Nike+ SportWatch GPS powered by TomTom uses both GPS technology and the Nike+ shoe sensor to capture every step of your run. Runners can then upload their data to the nikeplus.com website, where new mapping features allow them to see their runs and find popular routes, track their goals, receive coaching tips, challenge friends, and share their progress through Facebook and Twitter. Right now it's a daily deal on Yugster for just $59.97.



