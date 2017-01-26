Top 5 Tips for Cord Cutting

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2017 --Leaving cable TV to become a cord cutter can be a daunting task. There is plenty of content available but how it is consumed can be very different. However, when considering all the benefits, cord cutting is an amazing experience that goes far beyond just saving money. So here are 5 tips from cordcuttersnews.com to help get the most from cord cutting.



#1 Look for Shows Not Channels



Channels aren't important, the shows are. Start thinking of services such as Hulu and Netflix as new channels. Many of the desired shows can be found on streaming services. Don't get the CW free with an antenna? Soon there will be a CW app on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV that offers the shows the next day. Don't get FOX over the air for free? Hulu offers their shows the next day.



Many cable channels do have apps but typically they require a cable login. Don't get discouraged because there are typically options to still get the content.



#2 Get an Antenna



Some people do not get reception for over-the-air TV. However, on average, cord cutters get 30 channels including the big ones, such as ABC, CW, CBS, FOX, and NBC, along with a ton of other great channels 100% free!



Right now a RCA Digital Ultra-Slim-Profile Flat HD Antenna with Enhanced Reception is being offered as the daily deal on yugster.com for just $9.97. This RCA Digital Antenna receives free, uncompressed digital signals and supports 1080p signals. Broadcast digital TV gives users more free channels, easy-to-use effective parental controls, and enhanced services such as digital closed-captioning.



This antenna receives local HDTV and DTV, as well as analog UHF and VHF, and has enhanced reception for harder-to-get channels.



#3 There Is No Rush



It may take some time to find all of the desired shows across all of the services out there. Take time and don't rush into cord cutting.



#4 Try It First



If considering being a cord cutter try being a cord cutter before canceling cable. Just unplug the cable box and give it a try. When trying to find shows on streaming services this provides a safety net ready and waiting.



#5 There Is No One-Size Fits All



Take advantage of all the free trials out there and find out what works best. Sling TV for some will be a great fit; PlayStation Vue is a great fit for others.



Some people may enjoy just having Netflix while others may want Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. The list goes on and on but the best part is they all offer a free trial.



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.