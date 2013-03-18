Top Active Stocks to Trade On: (NYSE: BAC), (NYSE: CX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2013 --Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) announced the Board of Directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $18.125 per share on the 7.25 percent Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2013 to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2013.



Bank of America Corporation also announced that Mukesh D. Ambani will join the Bank of America Global Advisory Council in May. Ambani has decided not to seek another term on the company’s board of directors at its 2013 annual meeting of stockholders.



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, institutional investors, corporations, and governments.



CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) announced the pricing of U.S.$600 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes denominated in U.S. dollars.



The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.875% and mature in 2019. The Notes will be issued at par and will be callable commencing on their 3rd anniversary. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 25, 2013, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



CEMEX intends to use approximately U.S. $55 million of the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment in full of the remaining indebtedness under CEMEX’s 2009 Financing Agreement, dated August 14, 2009, as amended, and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of other indebtedness.



