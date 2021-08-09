Top Affiliate Marketer AllValue Breaks New Ground in the Affiliate Marketing Space

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2021 --Despite the eCommerce space being in a state of entropy, one segment of eCommerce that is becoming more dominant by the day is the affiliate marketing niche.



To put things straight, reports suggest that affiliate programs are now responsible for 15 to 30% of advertisers' sales. While this data may not seem relevant to the average person, many SaaS companies see it as an opportunity to break new ground in the affiliate marketing space, and top affiliate marketer AllValue is no exception.



AllValue: Reforming the eCommerce Marketing

AllValue is a software-as-a-service tool that makes it easy for brands to take their businesses online, whether big or small.



The status quo of the eCommerce market can be problematic. Yet, AllValue is attempting to bridge the gap in cross-border eCommerce and direct-to-consumer trading as more consumers are shopping internationally.



AllValue's approach involves incorporating services that make the entire shopping experience for both eCommerce brands and consumers seamless. Therefore, allowing businesses to scale while at the same time giving consumers the best value for their money.



AllValue's Robust Affiliate Marketing Functionality

Although AllValue has an extensive array of services, i.e., mobile eCommerce builder, website hosting, logistics support, SEO functions. AllValue has acknowledged what the data says when it comes to the growing trend of affiliate marketing in the past few years to deliver the best affiliate marketing functions to eCommerce brands.



As affiliate marketing gradually becomes the prominent form of advertisement, with even the top affiliate marketers gathering thousands of affiliates and merchants, AllValue has developed tools and routines to make eCommerce brands reach more consumers without breaking the bank.



From the moment an eCommerce brand joins AllValue's affiliate marketing program, the AllValue team works around the clock to deliver unique strategies based on objectives to improve conversions. Next, they are placed on a suggested regiment which is tracked for performance optimization and goals alignment.



AllValue as a top affiliate marketer and its tools now allow eCommerce brands to:

- Utilize exclusive promotion links

- Monitor sales in real-time

- Monitor affiliates exposure traffic and data

- Analyze promotions to a precise degree



How did Affiliate Marketer AllValue Lead Royal Elastics to go Viral and Attain Explosive Sales?



Despite being in the sneaker fashion space for 25 years, Royal Elastics found it difficult as a narrow brand to enter the North American market. But that changed when they joined AllValue.



AllValue set out by identifying what Royal Elastics wanted to achieve in order to deploy an appropriate strategy. But to do that, they needed to understand the average Royal Elastics consumer, which is why AllValue embarked on extensive consumer research based on current customer trends.



Once this is done, AllValue went ahead to match the Royal Elastics brand with 20 relevant internet celebrities who went to work creating eye-catching and engaging content to pull in fashion and sneakers enthusiasts. The end-results was a 300 percent sales increment in just three months.



If there are any other takeaways from Royal Elastics's success by utilizing top affiliate marketer AllValue's affiliate program, it would be that Instagram affiliate marketing provides a unique avenue for eCommerce brands to improve their desired conversions due to its high engagement rate (3.21%) among the top social media platforms.



By carefully matching influencers with the right brand, creating relevant content that aligns with the eCommerce brand's image, and tracking, optimizing all posted content, eCommerce brands can successfully execute Instagram influencer marketing.



But why go through all that stress of finding the best way of affiliate marketing and its intricacies when top affiliate marketer AllValue can help your brand improve conversions with its integrated marketing capability and tailor-made services designed to help companies scale? That way, entrepreneurs can dedicate their creative energies toward other aspects that require attention while AllValue works on delivering conversion targets.



About AllValue

AllValue is the brainchild of Chinese domestic eCommerce giant Youzan, who, in an attempt to deliver relevant services that facilitate buying and selling online, set up the company. AllValue is designed to organize an eCommerce store, and even its marketing needs all from one platform. AllValue handles features such as website creation, product acquisition, email list creation, and influencer marketing.



Media Contact

Company Name: AllValue

Website: https://www.allvalue.com/en

Media Contact: +1 (604) 370-5198

Email: info@allvalue.com