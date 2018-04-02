Top Airport Parking Launches Jacksonville Airport Parking for $1.99 a Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --Top Airport Parking Launches JAX Airport Parking at $1.99 a Day.



The cost of parking at JAX airport can be really high, with prices averaging $56.00/day. With Top Airport Parking you can purchase JAX airport parking for only $1.99/day. Top Airport Parking, a Leisure and Travel company based in San Francisco provides parking near the airport at five-stars facilities, for a fraction of the regular cost. They are currently live in 19 airports across the country, and are looking forward to operating nationwide by the end of the year.



People are getting deals at great parking facilities with excellent service and frequent shuttle pick-up at insanely low prices; so, they may wonder how this is possible. Top Airport Parking's goal is to provide price sensitive travelers parking near the airport at the cheapest prices in the area, while adding value to their partners. Therefore, they partner with only one of the best parking facilities near an airport and sell unbranded. Patrick Murray, Co-founder and CEO of Top Airport Parking explains how these insanely cheap parking deals work.



Murray puts it this way "There are many facilities around JAX that have empty spaces. Instead of them advertising these spaces at a rate as low as $1.99, they offer them to us to sell without a brand. That way they can get travelers they wouldn't have otherwise had, and we can help these travelers save money. Furthermore, once travelers use us, they could end up parking at that facility again because it's such a great experience. There are many illegal parking facilities in the JAX market and we are committed to never partnering with these facilities."



Purchasing Top Airport Parking's JAX Airport Parking for $1.99/day is fast, simple, and secure.



Just go to airportparking.top, and select JAX Airport Parking. Fill out the reservation form and make your payment. Shortly after your purchase, you'll receive an e-mail with the exact parking location, parking instructions, and your reservation number. Simply drive to that location and show them your reservation number, and you'll be on your way!"