San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --Top Airport Parking Launches Miami Port Parking for only $6.99/Day. Here is how you can purchase.



As the cruise season comes to an end, cruise parking prices drastically drop. Top Airport Parking, a Leisure and Travel company based in San Francisco, provides airport and port parking at insanely low prices. They offer Orlando airport parking for $2.99/day, and are now selling Miami Port Parking for only $6.99/day.



Miami Port Parking



Top Airport Parking is now offering the lowest cruise parking for the Port of Miami, and they also list 19 other airports and cruise ports across the country. Some people may wonder how they are able to provide such great parking locations at such low rates. In each market, they partner with only five-star parking facilities with excellent reputations and reviews. They also have found a way to incentivize their partners to offer very discounted rates. Patrick Murray, co-founder and CEO of Top Airport Parking explains it in more detail.



"We have come up with a full secondary marketing solution for our partners to truly be able to sell their left over spaces. It's a win-win for all involved, and will continue to lead to more relationships like the one we have in The Port of Miami."



Top Airport parking adds value to partners and customers by filling up parking spaces that partner facilities originally would not have sold, and providing customers tremendously cheap parking, that otherwise would be difficult to afford.



Purchase Top Airport Parking's Miami Port Parking online for a highly discounted rate of $6.99 a day.



Simply go to airportparking.top, and select Tampa Port Parking, fill out the reservation form and make your payment. Shortly after your purchase, you'll receive an e-mail with the exact parking location, parking instructions, and your reservation number. Simply drive to that location and show them your reservation number, and you'll be on your way!