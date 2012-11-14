Top Bad Credit Loans Service Unveils New Application Process

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2012 --PersonalLoansForBadCredit.net, the U.S and Canadian loan matching website, announces that it has embedded new live application process. Significant modifications have been made to the service’s website and the results can be experienced by completing the new, powerful online application form. Once filled with a few simple details, the form now connects directly to a symposium of lenders while remaining secure, confidential and accurate in its matching of consumers to lenders.



In addition to being confirmed as “Secure” by leading internet security company, McAfee, the website now also uses a more precise searching protocol which effectively matches a consumer’s personal details with the best fitting lender. For successful applicants, approval can be instantaneous and personal loans for bad credit can be forthcoming within 24 hours.



The independent aggregator works with an ever-increasing number of regulated, registered and reliable lending companies to ensure that every consumer application receives the most fair and thorough chance of approval. As the lenders connected to PersonalLoansForBadCredit all each themselves specialists in the bad credit world, applications are not penalized for coming from consumers with defaults, poor credit or even bankruptcy. In fact, neither PersonalLoansForBadCredit nor any of its connected lenders resort to credit scoring, so only the information provided within the 2-minute online application form will be considered for review and potential approval.



A spokesperson for PersonalLoansForBadCredit.net made the announcement.



“Bad credit loans are a very popular search term at this time of year in particular. On the brink of the holiday season, many individuals need help to find affordable and competitive ways to borrow money despite having difficult credit histories. It is with this very urgent need in mind that PersonalLoansForBadCredit is delighted to announce that our new online application procedure is now at its most efficient and fast. We have increased the circle of lenders associated with the site to include many more options so that consumers have greater choice when deciding to opt for any loans that our application form leads them to.”



The spokesperson continued with reference to the motivations of the service this winter.



“We remain highly focused on serving the needs of the hundreds and thousands of U.S and Canadian citizens for whom obtaining finance can be an uphill struggle. Whether they are limited geographically from acessing competitive lenders or unable to visit multiple providers due to other circumstances, we want to bring the options to them, online, for free and through our fast service. There are not many services that can boast the broad level of affiliated, independent lenders that PersonalLoansForBadCredit can, and certainly none that offer the chance for instant approval from lenders with cash to be paid directly into a bank account in 1- 24 hours.”



To learn more about loans for people with bad credit or to complete the fast, new and improved online application, click on: http://www.personalloansforbadcredit.net/about-us.html