Top Bucket List Trips for 2018

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2018 --Now is a good time to revisit your travel "Bucket List." If you are like me, my list gets longer every year.... There is no better time to start planning your big trip for 2018!



1) Climb Kilimanjaro & Photo Safari -- Groups starting at $4495/person!



The ultimate African trip! Hike to the top of the highest mountain in Africa and then see the amazing wildlife in the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater.



Do a private trip or join a group. The group departures do the 7-day Machame trek followed by a 5-day safari. On a private trip, you can do any route on Kili and pick your safari as well.



2) Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu -- Groups starting at $1740/person!



The Inca Trail is the most popular hike in Peru. Permits are now on sale for 2018 (completely sold out for May).



With the highlights of Cusco and the Sacred Valley, this is a spectacular 10-day trip!



3) Antarctica -- Starting at $5460/person!



Truly a Bucket List trip! Almost all departures for Antarctica are sold out for the current season, but there is plenty of availability for the 2018-2019 season.



4) Patagonia W Trek -- Starting at $1550/person!



Experience the traditional W-Trek in Torres del Paine in Patagonia, Chile based from cozy refugios all along the way. Enjoy 5 days with amazing scenery of rugged mountains and glaciers.



5) Everest Base Camp Trek -- Starting at $1695/person!



Still the ultimate hike in Nepal! The 17-day EBC trip includes 13 days of hiking to Everest Base Camp and Kala Patthar. This trek goes from village to village, each with a lovely monastery or temple.



Don't let "some day" be "never" -- plan your Bucket List trip today!