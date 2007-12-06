Top Central New Jersey Luxury Real Estate Firm Extends Exclusive Reach to Princeton

Princeton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2007 -- Hoping to gain a strategic market advantage, one of central New Jersey’s best-performing luxury real estate firms, Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, recently expanded its exclusive territory into Mercer County, which includes Princeton.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate is a member of the Luxury Real Estate Board of Regents (www.Regents.com). The Board of Regents only accepts one member into its ranks from a specific location, ensuring that the number-one firm in each market, in terms of sales and other factors, is allowed to join this prestigious leadership body.



“We wanted to utilize the prestige and reputation of Luxury Real Estate’s Board of Regents to bring more value to our buyers and sellers,” said Patricia S. Bell, the president of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate. “We are number-one in sales volume for Mercer County for the first 10 months of 2007 and we hope that increased exposure of our affiliations with the Board of Regents will broaden our luxury market.”



The Board of Regents is the exclusive affiliation of luxury brokers and the governing body of the global Luxury Real Estate network. It is comprised of 87 brokerage firms representing more than 430 offices from around the world. Each Board of Regents member is selected because of his or her qualifications and commitment to the Luxury Real Estate brand.



Gloria Nilson GMAC was founded in 1977, and its territory now spreads across six counties: Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset. The company currently has more than 725 agents, 110 employees and 17 locally managed offices in more than a dozen cities in central New Jersey.



For more information on Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, visit our Web site: http://www.GloriaNilson.com.



The Board of Regents is an exclusive network of the world's most elite luxury real estate brokers, comprised of the most legendary names in the industry. The Board of Regents is the governing body of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, the worldwide network of luxury real estate brokerage firms. Members of the Board of Regents are marketing experts, providing innovation and unparalleled service to their clients. For additional information, please visit http://www.LuxuryRealEstate.com or http://www.Regents.com.

