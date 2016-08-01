Top Chiropractor in St. Catharines, ON Helps Patients Achieve Complete Health Transformations Through Exceptional Chiropractic and Nutritional Techniques

St. Catharines, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Advanced Biostructural Correction, also known as ABC, is an enhanced form of chiropractic that gives patients a natural form of relief from pain that is caused by tension in the musculoskeletal system and nerves. Dr. Michael Nazar has treated many patients in the St. Catharines area and has seen patients who continue to have chronic ailments such as headaches, backaches, and joint pain. He believes that in order for patients to be free of those continual health problems, the corrections from chiropractic care must be maintained through an entire treatment process that includes nutritional changes.



Dr. Nazar's patients experience longer lasting improved health because total wellness is achieved through correcting the musculoskeletal systems and providing that system with the right nutrition. The ABC technique has produced extraordinary improvements for patients, including better posture, increased energy and mobility, less pain, and more. However, patients may reverse any improvements if they do not give their bodies better nutrition. Dr. Axe is known worldwide for helping people transform their lives by using food as medicine, and Dr. Nazar helps patients adopt this same mentality.



By giving the body real food, toxins can be released over time. Toxins contribute to tension and tension causes pain that can be severe and chronic. Sometimes injury can be a result of continued tension. Releasing toxins and not introducing more toxins to the body allows for better functionality. Dr. Axe has entire lists of foods that help with back pain, inflammation, headaches, and more. Each list includes foods that you should eat and foods to avoid.



Dr. Nazar guarantees his services and if any patient is not completely satisfied by the results, there is no obligation to continue the treatment plan and patients will not have to pay for services rendered. Although the traditional medical community has been slow to accept chiropractic as a method of healing, it is the third doctored health specialty after medicine and dentistry. Dr. Nazar is proud to be a part of the natural healing community.



About Dr. Michael Nazar

A graduate of The University of Western Ontario, Dr. Nazar received his chiropractic doctorate from Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in 1995. Patients in the St. Catharines area recommend Dr. Nazar, and he is also recognized as one of the highest rated chiropractors in the area. Dr. Michael Nazar believes in complete health and is best known for successfully providing patients with pain-free lifestyles and helping them live a life of wellness. In addition to serving patients in St. Catharine, he also has patients in Niagara Falls and Welland.



For more information about Dr. Michael Nazar, ABC chiropractic, or nutritional health, please visit http://bit.ly/1XL5hbf.