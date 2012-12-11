Top Gainer and Loser from Today's Market Activity: (OTCQB: AONEQ), (OTCQB: OCLG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2012 --A123 Systems Inc. (OTCQB: AONEQ), a designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of rechargeable lithium-ion and energy storage systems, is sinking in mid-day trading today. AONEQ, which filed for bankruptcy in October this year, is sinking after Johnson Controls withdrew from a bankruptcy auction to acquire the company. As a result, China’s Wanxiang America Corp., which offered $256.6 million for AONEQ, won the bid.



AONEQ is down 56.81% to $0.0298 in mid-day trading today on volume of 38.83 million, which is more two times the daily average volume of 16.34 million. AONEQ had been trading sideways over the last few weeks as investors waited for the auction results. The stock hit an all-time low in trading today as investors digested the news of the auction results.



One of the biggest gainers on the OTC market today is Oncologix Tech Inc. (OTCQB: OCLG), a holder of marketing rights to a brachytherapy device that is under development. OCLG is soaring after the company last Friday filed its 10-K annual report.



OCLG is currently trading 196.97% higher at $0.0490 on volume of 6.63 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 11,634. Prior to today’s surge, OCLG had not seen any significant trading activity. As a result of today’s rally, OCLG has now crossed its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The sharp rise on significant volume suggests that market sentiment is now bullish on the stock. The stock could continue to rally over the next few trading sessions.



