Top Garage Door Repair Service Answers Customer Questions About Winter Weather's Effects on Garage Door Openers

Garage door openers and their ability to operate in colder conditions often top the list of commonly asked questions. Ice is the biggest enemy of a working opener. If ice occurs, garage door owners may find the door jammed or stuck. This issue may be a consistent problem until melting occurs. When the frozen element lingers, call a repair specialist immediately. Parts may need additional de-icing to prevent permanent damage.



Garage owners with heating systems think they are free from winter's cold grasp. Quality Garage Doors' experts often get questions about how to adjust heating to prevent any issues. The professionals who work with these spaces constantly warn users about this false sense of security. Excessive heating can dry out openers and contribute to a loss of power needed to properly operate entire systems.



Tracks are also possible victims of snow, sleet, and ice. A garage door opener cannot run properly without clean tracks that are free of debris. After just a day or two of built up winter precipitation, the weight can dismantle or move these metal pieces. Even the slightest movement leads to a stoppage that makes it hard to move the door itself. In these cases, a full alignment is necessary. It's a tricky task that the ordinary garage door owner should never try on their own.



